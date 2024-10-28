Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Yum China worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Yum China by 140.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $43.63 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

