11,000 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,747,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,116,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,195,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $2,367,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043,344.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.83, for a total value of $87,045.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,096 shares in the company, valued at $16,908,761.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $2,367,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043,344.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,779 shares of company stock worth $3,825,046. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Price Performance

PI stock opened at $205.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.51 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.59. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

