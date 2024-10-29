1,356 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $203.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.25 and a 52 week high of $207.70.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.