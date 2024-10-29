1,520 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21,143.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,692 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $92.31 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

