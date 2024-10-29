2,688 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,888 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $184.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

