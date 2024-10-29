2,817 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Sysco by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,180 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,895 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 103.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

