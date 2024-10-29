564,309 Shares in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 564,309 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 194.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,884,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,715 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,992,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 1,712,640 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,708,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 1,270,608 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1,973.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 963,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 18.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,663,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 898,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.40 to $6.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

