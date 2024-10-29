A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the September 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKBY. UBS Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.17.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.