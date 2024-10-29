AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $114.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAON. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of AAON opened at $121.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. AAON has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $122.97.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAON will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AAON by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

