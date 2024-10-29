ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Update

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

