Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Acerinox Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.43.
About Acerinox
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acerinox
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.