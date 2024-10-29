Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Acerinox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.43.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

