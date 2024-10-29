Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

ADVM opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.58. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

