AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 488,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.05.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AFC Gamma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.