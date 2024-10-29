AGCO (AGCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.