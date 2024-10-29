AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AKITA Drilling Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

