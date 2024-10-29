Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALD Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALLDF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. ALD has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $7.13.
About ALD
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ALD
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.