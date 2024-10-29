Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALD Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALLDF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. ALD has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

About ALD

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

