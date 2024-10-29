Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALEX. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

ALEX opened at $18.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 185,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

