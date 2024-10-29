Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 61.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 160.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Allegion by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

