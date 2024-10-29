Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,558.3% during the third quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

