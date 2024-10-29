Allworth Financial LP Has $1.15 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Edison International by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $88.77.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 125.30%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,104 shares of company stock worth $4,949,264. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.