Allworth Financial LP Has $825,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 97,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $1,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.47.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $270.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.51 and a 200-day moving average of $263.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

