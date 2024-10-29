Allworth Financial LP Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 4,565.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Booking by 106.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Booking by 2,315.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,347.59 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,756.13 and a 1 year high of $4,395.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,071.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,856.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,256.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

