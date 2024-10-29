Allworth Financial LP Sells 431 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $646,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $392.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.63 and its 200 day moving average is $343.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $185.75 and a 1 year high of $406.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.