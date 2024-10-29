Allworth Financial LP Sells 81 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after buying an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 263,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,658,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SOXX opened at $229.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.