Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $424.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3,396.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 809,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 38,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

