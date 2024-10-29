Amgen (AMGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Amgen to post earnings of $5.13 per share for the quarter. Amgen has set its FY24 guidance at $19.10-20.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 19.100-20.100 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $317.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.44.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

