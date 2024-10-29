Analysts Set TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Price Target at $12.50

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLSI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLSI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, CEO Mary T. Szela acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,386.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 110,966 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.47. TriSalus Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.