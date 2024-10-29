Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

