Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives $9.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a current ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -128.21%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,278.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

