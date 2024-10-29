Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 11.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 624,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $131,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 23.5% during the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $233.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.01 and its 200 day moving average is $211.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

