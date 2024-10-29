ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARB Price Performance

ARBFF stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. ARB has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Get ARB alerts:

About ARB

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.