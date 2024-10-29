Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 8,120 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
AstraZeneca stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZN
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.