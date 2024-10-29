Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 8,120 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

