Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 13,909 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WMB opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

