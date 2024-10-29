Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $273.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.61 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.59.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

