Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $693,000 Stock Position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in OFS Capital were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OFS Capital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 783.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,440 shares during the period. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. OFS Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

