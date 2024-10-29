Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $956,000 Stock Position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

BATS:SECT opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03.

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

