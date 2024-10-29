Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

