Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,025 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Workday were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Workday by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $234.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

