Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,239 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $231.98 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $202.41 and a one year high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

