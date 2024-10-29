Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $538,948,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,954,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFV opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.