Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

