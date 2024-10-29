Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,963 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 77.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 89.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

