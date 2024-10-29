Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the September 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Asante Gold Price Performance

ASGOF opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. Asante Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

