Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.51 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 99.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $328,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 25,593.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MarketAxess by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.30.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $288.79 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

