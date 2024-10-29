Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 81,040 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,040 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 228,814 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,027,000 after buying an additional 269,062 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 340,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 206,116 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 139.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,358.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,141,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,358.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,390 shares of company stock worth $1,861,608. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

