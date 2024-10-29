Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,456,000 after buying an additional 146,150 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL opened at $273.07 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $279.65. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

