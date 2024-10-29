Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,474,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,067,000 after purchasing an additional 702,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,399,000 after buying an additional 480,047 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,907,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 101,426 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 98,532 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 840,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NMRK opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

