Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Update

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.5 days.
Assura Price Performance
ARSSF stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Assura has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.
Assura Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.