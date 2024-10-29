Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Update

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 335,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.5 days.

Assura Price Performance

ARSSF stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Assura has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

