Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) vs. OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Critical Contrast

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OriginClear and Axcelis Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $30,000.00 322.12 -$11.63 million N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies $1.11 billion 2.64 $246.26 million $7.57 11.90

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.0% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OriginClear and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcelis Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $167.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.68%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than OriginClear.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear N/A N/A -9.16% Axcelis Technologies 21.54% 27.35% 18.86%

Volatility and Risk

OriginClear has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats OriginClear on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

