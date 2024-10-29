Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in October

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 590,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS AXFOF opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Axfood AB has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.
About Axfood AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axfood AB (publ)
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.