Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in October

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 590,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS AXFOF opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Axfood AB has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.